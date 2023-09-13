According to Odaily: DWFLabs is said to be considering the acquisition of FTX assets in an effort to provide creditors with the best execution price and reduce the risk of significant aggressive selling pressure. This move aims to prevent a potential drop in the market back to 2020's capitalization levels. By purchasing FTX assets, DWFLabs could help stabilize the market and offer a more favorable outcome for its creditors during uncertain market conditions.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
DWFLabs Considers Purchasing FTX Assets to Provide Best Execution Price and Mitigate Selling Pressure
2023-09-13 14:30
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top