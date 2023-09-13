According to the "State of European FinTech" report released by Amsterdam-based venture fund Finch Capital, the EMEA region saw a 50% drop in fintech investments in H1 2023, falling from $27.3 billion in H1 2022 to $11.2 billion during the same period in 2023. However, the crypto and blockchain sector managed to secure leading investment positions in major European markets amidst the downturn.

In the UK, blockchain and crypto made up 28% of all fintech deals in H1 2023, with this share rising to 35% in the Netherlands and accounting for 27% and 29% in Germany and France, respectively. The lending sector was crypto's main competitor, leading in Ireland and across the region by deal volume.

Despite the bearish trends in fintech, investors' interest in the digital economy remains strong. 24% of asset management firms have adopted digital asset strategies, and another 13% plan to do so in the next two years. Additionally, European digital asset manager CoinShares reported revenues of £20.3 million ($25.9 million) in Q2 2023, a 33% increase compared to the previous year.

