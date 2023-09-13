According to CoinDesk: The quick and sharp plunge in cryptocurrency prices earlier this week has triggered $256 million in liquidation losses over the past two days, according to Coinglass data. The majority of the $167 million in liquidations on Monday were of leveraged long positions, while Tuesday's $89 million of liquidated positions were predominantly shorts. However, large liquidation events often indicate a local bottom or top in prices as the swift price swing forces derivatives traders to unwind their directional bets.

David Lawant, head of research at institutional exchange FalconX, noted that declining open interest, or the total amount of open options and futures contracts held by market participants, may result in less impact on spot prices following large liquidation events. Open interest for BTC and ETH derivatives on major exchanges have decreased by roughly 38% from this year's high and are now near March levels, according to FalconX's market update.

