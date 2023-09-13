According to CoinDesk: Crypto markets experienced a slump on Monday amid concerns that FTX would unload some of its $3.4 billion in crypto assets. However, analysts argue that these fears are likely exaggerated. David Lawant, head of research at FalconX, notes that the actual selling pressure could be much smaller than initially anticipated, with some of FTX's crypto stash tied up in venture investments and limitations on asset sales.

Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital asset investment firm Arca, likewise suggests that market participants initially overreacted, adding that a court-ordered process will likely lead to slow, opportunistic sales. While prices have since rebounded, Vetle Lune, senior analyst at crypto analytics firm K33 Research, warns that additional sell-side pressures may come from the U.S. Silk Road Bitcoins and Mt. Gox's trustees.