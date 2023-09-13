According to CoinDesk: The crypto market has remained relatively stable leading up to the release of U.S. CPI data, with Bitcoin trading at $25,933, up 0.66% over the last 24 hours. Although economists predict a 0.6% rise in U.S. CPI for August, FactSet research indicates inflation concerns are lessening for large companies. Core CPI is expected to slow to 4.3% in August from July's 4.7%.

The CoinDesk Currency Select Index (CCYS) has experienced a modest 1% rise. Meanwhile, ether remains steady at $1,593 despite a 2.2% dip in the past week. Bernd Sischka, Chief Commercial Officer at PowerTrade, suggests that sustained bullish momentum in Bitcoin's price would require consistent closure above critical resistance levels of $26,440 and $26,450.

In related news, the number of S&P 500 companies mentioning "inflation" during Q2 earnings calls has been declining, supporting the claim that inflation concerns are becoming less relevant for large companies.

Arthur Hayes, founder of BitMEX and Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom, also noted that the relationship between CPI, inflation, and crypto prices isn't as strong as it once was. He believes the cryptocurrency industry is in a good position, regardless of whether the Fed raises or cuts rates.



