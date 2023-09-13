According to Cointelegraph: In the run-up to the criminal trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, lawyers on both sides have filed proposed questions to ask prospective jurors. Bankman-Fried's legal team intends to probe jurors' thoughts on cryptocurrency, effective altruism, and attention-deficit disorder to eliminate those deemed unsuitable. Key questions include potential jurors' experiences with crypto investments and their opinions on the industry.

U.S. prosecutors, on the other hand, seek to understand jurors' familiarity with FTX, their opinions on government regulation of the crypto industry, and whether they have lost money due to fraudulent conduct. Bankman-Fried, who pled not guilty to all charges related to FTX's collapse, faces trial on October 3 and another separate trial in March next year.

