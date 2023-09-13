According to Coindesk: A U.S. court in Florida has granted W&K Info Defense civil sanctions against Craig Wright for his incomplete financial disclosures but has stopped short of allowing criminal charges to proceed. W&K Info Defense won over $100 million in damages from Wright in December 2021 and requested additional sanctions due to Wright's failure to properly fill out a financial disclosure statement.

At the heart of the case, Wright's compliance with a Compulsion Order requiring completion of a financial disclosure form by April 3, 2023, came under scrutiny. The incomplete form omitted crucial information, including his employer's address, details about his spouse, and his bank accounts. W&K Info Defense also raised concerns about Wright's lack of disclosure regarding property in Australia and bitcoin holdings. While the court denied requests for a restraining order on Wright's assets, daily penalties, and attorney fees, Judge Reinhart allowed "remedial civil contempt proceedings" to move forward.



