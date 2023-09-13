Accoring to Cointelegraph: Following an exploit on Tuesday, crypto exchange CoinEx has reassured its users that their funds remain safe. The company disclosed via social media that it noticed "anomalous withdrawals" from hot wallets holding exchange assets and it immediately established a special investigative team to look into the matter.

CoinEx confirmed unauthorized transactions involving ETH, TRON, and MATIC, with the precise amount of the loss still being determined. However, the exchange has added that all users' assets are secure, with affected parties receiving 100% compensation for any losses resulting from the breach. CoinEx has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals as it works to resolve the situation.