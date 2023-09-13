According to CertiK Alert: The recent Coinex exploit has resulted in an estimated $53 million in losses, bringing the total losses for private key compromises this year to $377.7 million. The breakdown of the stolen funds includes $10.4 million in ETH (0x40c), $5.3 million in ETH (0x211), $2.3 million in ETH (0x1A6), $11 million in TRON (TP75t), $6.2 million in BNB (0xC84), $6 million in BTC (1BHNb), $6 million in XRP (rpQxV), $2.42 million in SOL (G3uda), $1.7 million in XDAG (15VY3), $1.1 million in KDA (k:a9f3), $445,000 in BCH (qrgxy), and $285,000 in MATIC (0xD43).

The exploit highlights the growing concern surrounding the security of digital assets amid increasing adoption and cyber vulnerabilities, emphasizing the need for industry players to prioritize the protection of user funds and information.

