According to Cointelegraph: Crypto exchange CoinEx experienced irregularly sized outflows from hot wallets on September 12, leading some to suspect the exchange had been hacked. Security analysis firm Cyvers Alerts put the losses at nearly $27 million. After the outflow of approximately 4,947 ETH, worth $7.9 million, to an Ethereum address with no prior history, numerous other tokens were transferred from the CoinEx hot wallet to the same address.

Some experts voiced concern over the depletion of Ether reserves, which were “now basically zero ETH,” according to CryptoQuant head of research Julio Moreno. Blockchain security company PeckShield described the outflows as "suspicious" and noted there had been other "dubious transactions," leading to speculations that the transfer might have been part of a larger coordinated attack. In response, CoinEx formed a “special investigative team” to look into the issue and responded that a "small part" of the crypto reserves were affected and users affected by the breach would be compensated with full compensation.

CoinEx is not the first exchange to have experienced hacks or outflows, but this latest security breach highlights ongoing concerns over security within the crypto industry and the need for comprehensive safeguards in place to protect users' investments.

