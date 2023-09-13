According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin's (BTC) price experienced sudden volatility on September 13 as United States macroeconomic data revealed inflation figures surpassing expectations. August's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report came in at 3.7% YoY, 0.1% higher than forecasted. This increase was driven mainly by gasoline prices, accounting for over half of the inflation change, and a consistent rise in the shelter index.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Crypto traders have expressed concerns that higher-than-expected inflation figures could exert pressure on the market since persistent inflation could affect future economic policies. BTC price struggled to maintain $26,000 and was impacted by the Wall Street opening and anticipated volatility. Despite fading momentum, BTC still held onto the majority of the gains it had made after bouncing back earlier in the week.

U.S. CPI 12-month percentage change chart. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

With technical resistance remaining above the current spot price range and modest liquidity surrounding the BTC/USD spot price, traders showed more interest in bids at $25,000.

BTC/USD order book data for Binance. Source: Material Indicators/X



