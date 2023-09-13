According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin attempted to flip and hold the $26,000 mark on September 12 as a swift BTC price rebound excited traders. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the largest cryptocurrency managed to hold most of its 24-hour gains, which at one point reached 5.5%. However, Keith Alan, co-founder of on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators, warned that significant technical resistance lay ahead in the form of various moving averages (MAs).

As Bitcoin and the crypto market face potential selling pressure, trading platform QCP Capital predicts that the "true bottom" for the cryptocurrency will occur in mid-late October when the negative news cycle has run its course. Looking further ahead, QCP expects a bullish end to the year and an optimistic beginning for 2024.