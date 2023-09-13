Binance announced that it will support the Cosmos (ATOM) network upgrade, which is scheduled to take place at Cosmos block height 16,985,500, or approximately at 2023-09-13 13:00 (UTC). To facilitate the upgrade, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of ATOM starting from approximately 2023-09-13 12:00 (UTC).

Notably, the trading of ATOM will not be affected during the network upgrade. Binance will handle all technical requirements for users holding ATOM in their Binance accounts. Once the upgraded network is deemed stable, Binance will reopen deposits and withdrawals for ATOM without further announcement.



