In order to protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance is set to remove a number of spot trading pairs from its platform on September 15, 2023. Periodic reviews are conducted to assess liquidity and trading volumes of the listed pairs.

The spot trading pairs scheduled for removal at 2023-09-15 03:00 (UTC) are AMB/BUSD, ASTR/BUSD, BAT/ETH, DASH/BUSD, GMX/BUSD, and HOT/BUSD; at 05:00 (UTC) are IMX/BNB, KNC/BNB, MC/BUSD, MDT/BUSD, NULS/BUSD, RAD/BUSD, RAY/BUSD, and REQ/BUSD; and at 07:00 (UTC) are SSV/BUSD, STMX/BUSD, TROY/BUSD, and WOO/BUSD.

Binance continues to prioritize the protection of its users and the stability of its trading markets by adjusting its listings and delistings as needed to ensure a safe and high-quality trading experience for all participants.

