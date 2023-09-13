Binance has released a review of crypto tax law and policy changes that happened during June and July 2023. Several countries, such as Slovakia, France, Japan, Kenya, and Australia, have seen significant changes to their tax regulation of cryptocurrencies. Additionally, international organizations such as the IMF and OECD have presented their latest views on digital asset taxation and reporting.

Key highlights include the IMF's position paper on crypto taxation, the introduction of the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, new crypto tax frameworks in Slovakia and Italy, and IRS guidance on staking rewards in the United States. The global focus on cryptocurrencies demonstrates the increasing demand for policy and guidance to help both countries and crypto users navigate the evolving landscape of digital asset taxation.



