Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of Smart Order Routing (SOR), an experimental trading feature available to API users. The feature will be introduced to the BNB/FDUSD and BNB/TUSD spot trading pairs at 7:00 AM (UTC) on September 14th.

Smart Order Routing (SOR) enables users to potentially achieve better prices and increased liquidity by filling an order with liquidity from other order books with the same base asset and interchangeable quote assets, including USD stablecoins. However, users should note that as an experimental feature, Binance may pause or halt SOR according to market conditions without prior notice.

Limit IOC, Market Order – Amount, and Limit GTC orders are the only order types compatible with SOR, and orders not completely fulfilled based on eligible order books' liquidity will expire immediately following execution for Limit IOC and Market Orders, with the remaining quantity of Limit GTC orders traded on the submitted order book.

