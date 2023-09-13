Binance announced that Binance Pay will be the official payment method of Festival Cordillera 2023, the annual live music event set to take place on September 23 and 24 at the Simon Bolivar Park in Bogota, Colombia. Festival-goers will be able to purchase their tickets with Binance Pay and use cryptocurrency to pay onsite for food, beverages, and services provided during the event. Cordillera 2023 will be the first fully cashless festival in Latin America, utilizing Binance Pay for purchases online and extemporaneously at the event.

Luz Angela Castro, director of Ocesa Colombia, the concert promoter behind the festival, celebrated the partnership, "Binance means evolution, avant-garde, technology. Its association with Festival Cordillera means that live entertainment reaches another level. It is inclusive, versatile, and adapts to what attendees and fans need." This year, Binance will offer an exclusive 10% discount to the first 200 users who purchase tickets with Binance Pay.

Daniel Acosta, general manager of Binance for Colombia, Central America, and the Caribbean, further emphasized Binance's commitment to bringing the benefits of the cryptocurrency industry to daily life, "It will allow us to bring innovation in a tangible way through Binance Pay to the thousands of music lovers who gather every year at this emblematic music event in Bogota." As a cryptocurrency promoter, Binance Pay continues to expand its reach with this exciting contribution to the cultural scene of Latin America.