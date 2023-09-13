The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,764 and $26,567 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,019, up by 0.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MULTI, HIFI, and VTHO, up by 41%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Coinex Exploit Losses Reach $53 Million, Total Private Key Compromises for 2021 Hit $377.7 Million
Market movers:
ETH: $1596.27 (+0.95%)
BNB: $211.7 (+0.95%)
XRP: $0.4797 (+1.52%)
ADA: $0.2473 (+0.32%)
DOGE: $0.06124 (+0.29%)
SOL: $18.26 (+1.11%)
TRX: $0.08056 (+2.64%)
DOT: $4.017 (+0.02%)
MATIC: $0.5171 (+2.80%)
LTC: $60.81 (+1.37%)
Top gainers on Binance:
MULTI/BUSD (+41%)
HIFI/BUSD (+24%)
VTHO/BUSD (+20%)