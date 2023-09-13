The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,764 and $26,567 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,019, up by 0.80%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MULTI, HIFI, and VTHO, up by 41%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.

  • ETH: $1596.27 (+0.95%)

  • BNB: $211.7 (+0.95%)

  • XRP: $0.4797 (+1.52%)

  • ADA: $0.2473 (+0.32%)

  • DOGE: $0.06124 (+0.29%)

  • SOL: $18.26 (+1.11%)

  • TRX: $0.08056 (+2.64%)

  • DOT: $4.017 (+0.02%)

  • MATIC: $0.5171 (+2.80%)

  • LTC: $60.81 (+1.37%)

