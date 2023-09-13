The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,764 and $26,567 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,019, up by 0.80%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MULTI, HIFI, and VTHO, up by 41%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: