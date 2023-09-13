Binance Margin will delist 20 BUSD trading pairs, including ALICE/BUSD, ANKR/BUSD, AVA/BUSD, BICO/BUSD, CLV/BUSD, COTI/BUSD, DAR/BUSD, DEGO/BUSD, GLM/BUSD, IMX/BUSD, KP3R/BUSD, KSM/BUSD, LRC/BUSD, MDX/BUSD, MKR/BUSD, POLYX/BUSD, SLP/BUSD, WAXP/BUSD, XTZ/BUSD, and ZIL/BUSD from both cross margin and isolated margin at 2023-09-21 06:00 (UTC).

Prior to delisting, Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing for these pairs at 2023-09-15 06:00 (UTC). On 2023-09-21 06:00 (UTC), outstanding positions will be closed, automatic settlements conducted, and pending orders canceled on the isolated margin pairs before delisting. These pairs will also be delisted from Cross Margin at the same time.