Binance Futures has announced the integration of TradingView Webhooks and the launch of Signal Trading for USDⓈ-Margined Futures. This new feature allows users to automatically execute trades on Binance using customized trading strategies on TradingView, resulting in a more intelligent and seamless trading process.

By combining user-defined strategies and signal configurations, Binance Futures aims to empower traders with advanced tools and automation, further enhancing their overall trading experience on the platform.

