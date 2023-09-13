Binance Earn has announced the launch of the One-Click Earn feature, available exclusively on the Binance App. This new offering allows users to easily subscribe idle digital assets in their Spot Wallets to Simple Earn Flexible Products and earn APR rewards. The Auto-Subscribe function will be automatically enabled for all digital assets once the One-Click Earn feature is activated. Users can manage auto-subscribe settings after activation for more convenient earnings from their held assets
Binance Earn Introduces One-Click Earn Feature on Binance App
2023-09-13 11:09
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
