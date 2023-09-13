Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has appointed Rachel Conlan as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), a role she assumes from her previous position as VP of Global Marketing.

“Our leadership team is critical to carrying out positive impacts that have an effect on the larger ecosystem and our mission, which is focused on users,” said Binance CEO CZ (Changpeng Zhao). “And, Rachel is an example of that. Our team is stronger than ever as we focus on delivering great products and services for our users while ensuring we are a responsible industry leader.”

In her new role as CMO, Conlan will continue to oversee and manage Binance’s global and regional teams. In the coming months, she will bring in a new series of global campaigns and increase the number of partnerships and efforts with key opinion leaders (KOLs) to bring new entrants to the space and find innovative ways for users to engage with Web3 and crypto, including efforts around impact. Through her efforts to educate and empower more people with crypto knowledge, Conlan will be contributing to broader efforts within Binance to collectively build the industry and facilitate mainstream adoption.

Conlan is at the helm of Binance’s current innovative campaigns, including The Weeknd, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alpine Formula 1. She leverages her previous experience from senior leadership roles at Havas and CAA to explore other brand initiatives. Conlan is focusing on attracting world-class marketing talent to strengthen the organization as it advances into its next phase of growth, “building upon its strong foundation.”