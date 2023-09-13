According to CoinDesk: Blockchain infrastructure platform Alchemy is launching a new, more affordable and flexible payment plan called "Alchemy Scale Tier" in response to the ongoing crypto winter. It comes as major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether continue to trade below their all-time highs, causing budget cuts for developers building applications for blockchains.

The Alchemy Scale Tier offers two options that let developers choose their financial and computational commitment to the platform. Developers can opt for yearly or monthly scaling for different price points, with the ability to increase their computing power based on the selected plan.

The new plan may save developers between 31% and 85% in fees compared to Alchemy's most popular product, the Growth Tier plan. Product manager Monica Garde said the company aims to fill a gap between growing teams and those in need of a more cost-effective option.