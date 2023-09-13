According to Odaily: South Korean civil society group "Economic Democracy 21" has filed a complaint with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office, accusing former Kakao chairman Kim Bum-so and executives of Klaytn-affiliated companies of violating the "Specified Act on Increased Penalties for Economic Crimes (Corruption and Misappropriation of Public Funds)" as well as breaching the Capital Markets Act.

The complaint alleges that Kakao, through its subsidiary, launched Klaytn in 2018, issuing the cryptocurrency KLAY and potentially earning hundreds of billions of KRW in illegal profits. The group contends that this was not a legitimate business, but rather an instance of criminal activity, with a small number of insiders dividing up KLAY under various pretexts, such as investment, compensation, and service fees. Additionally, the complaint suggests corruption in KLAY's private placement process. The market value of Klaytn, which once surpassed 10 trillion won, has now plummeted to around 500 billion won.