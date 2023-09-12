According to the Block: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has regained control of his T-Mobile account after a SIM swap attack enabled a phishing scam on X, which resulted in the theft of $700,000 worth of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Buterin admitted he did not realize a phone number alone was sufficient for malicious actors to reset his X account even without the use of two-factor authentication (2FA).

Buterin's X account was compromised following the SIM swap attack and used to promote a fake commemorative NFT mint, directing users to a malicious website that drained funds from wallets interacting with it. This incident is only the latest in a string of X-based phishing attacks targeting high-profile figures and organizations in the crypto and NFT space.

