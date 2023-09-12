According to Cointelegraph: A new report from S&P Global reveals that stablecoins from Circle (USDC) and MakerDAO (DAI) have experienced more de-pegging issues than those of Tether (USDT) and Binance (BUSD) in the past couple of years. The researchers analyzed the valuation and depegging of five leading stablecoins: USDT, BUSD, Paxos (USDP), USDC, and DAI. The findings show that both USDC and DAI have spent more time below a dollar than their USDT and BUSD counterparts.

In addition to greater frequency in de-pegging events, USDC and DAI faced more significant de-pegging instances, with USDC dropping below $0.90 for 23 minutes and DAI for 20 minutes. Conversely, USDT dipped below $0.95 for only one minute, while BUSD never fell below $0.975 between June 2021 and June 2023. The researchers concluded that maintaining the peg and establishing a stable valuation mechanism requires good governance, adequate collateral and reserves, liquidity, market confidence, and adoption. Despite ongoing scrutiny, the analysis suggests USDT has been more stable than its primary competitor, USDC.