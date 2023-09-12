According to CoinDesk: Crypto services provider Matrixport has predicted an altcoin crash due to continued sell-offs of crypto assets by FTX and venture capital funds. FTX is expected to sell $200 million worth of crypto assets per week until the end of 2023 to return fiat currency to its users instead of tokens, leading to an overhang for altcoins for the rest of the year. Additionally, VC funds are under pressure to return funds to their investors and will likely continue to be crucial sellers of altcoins. Matrixport noted that Solana and ApeCoin are among the altcoins exposed to the potential sales. A large unlock of ApeCoin tokens is scheduled for September 17, which may cause prices to continue declining, and a sizeable unlock of Axie Infinity's token is planned for October 20.