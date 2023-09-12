According to CoinDesk: Trading firms Jump Trading, Wintermute, and Abraxas Capital sent significant amounts of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and Arbitrum's ARB token to crypto exchanges during a major crypto market sell-off on Monday. Bitcoin slid to a three-month low, while ether reached its lowest value since March. It is noted that large institutional traders have considerable influence over the market, so smaller traders often monitor their on-chain activities. Although sending tokens to exchanges could suggest intent to sell, market makers may use the transfers to provide liquidity across different platforms. The sell-off coincided with concerns about FTX potentially offloading its $3.4 billion digital asset stash.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Major Trading Firms Deposit Crypto Assets to Exchanges Amid Market Sell-Off
2023-09-12 05:26
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
According to CoinDesk: Trading firms Jump Trading, Wintermute, and Abraxas Capital sent significant amounts of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and Arbitrum's ARB token to crypto exchanges during a major crypto market sell-off on Monday. Bitcoin slid to a three-month low, while ether reached its lowest value since March. It is noted that large institutional traders have considerable influence over the market, so smaller traders often monitor their on-chain activities. Although sending tokens to exchanges could suggest intent to sell, market makers may use the transfers to provide liquidity across different platforms. The sell-off coincided with concerns about FTX potentially offloading its $3.4 billion digital asset stash.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top