According to Cointelegraph: The hackers responsible for the $41 million cryptocurrency casino Stake heist have shifted an additional $328,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) tokens, according to blockchain security firm CertiK. This latest move, which follows the September 4 exploit, brings the total amount of funds transferred by the hacker to $4.8 million across Bitcoin and Avalanche blockchains.

The hacker is suspected to have gained access to Stake's Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum hot wallets' private key to execute the attack on September 4. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation believes that North Korea's Lazarus Group is behind the exploit. The recent series of high-profile hacks, including the Stake heist, has pushed the total losses from cryptocurrency scams and hacks in 2023 to over $1 billion. CertiK reported a total of $997 million in losses at the end of August, with several attacks in recent weeks pushing the figure past the $1 billion mark.



