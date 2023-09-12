According to Odaily: WOOFi has announced its strategic shift to an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible network and is set to launch version 2.0 of its full-chain exchange, WOOFi Pro. The test network will be available on September 13, with the main network planned to be released in early October.

WOOFi Pro will feature a user-friendly mobile interface that enables traders to conduct transactions anytime and anywhere, with gas-free order book transactions available for users who do not need KYC verification. WOOFi Pro will also integrate Orderly Network’s institutional-level order book to provide liquidity to users.

In addition, WOOFi Pro is expanding its asset classes and will launch ten cryptocurrency trading pairs, as well as stocks, commodities, and forex outside of cryptocurrencies. Founder and CEO of WOO, Jack Tan, said the transformation will provide more powerful CeFi and DeFi services, allowing for seamless transitions between the two trading systems when the next bull market arrives.



