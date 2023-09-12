According to CoinDesk: Alex Mashinsky, founder and former CEO of crypto lender Celsius, has requested the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) dismiss its case against him in a recent court filing. These efforts follow Mashinsky's arrest in July on allegations of misleading investors and manipulating the CEL token after Celsius filed for bankruptcy. Mashinsky has previously pleaded not guilty to the multiple fraud charges, which his lawyers have called “baseless.”

In Monday's filing, Mashinsky's legal team argued that the allegations do not support the idea that he fraudulently obtained customer information under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Meanwhile, former Chief Technology Officer Hanoch "Nuke" Goldstein claimed in a separate filing that his connection to Celsius executives resulted in unjust guilt by association. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams requested that FTC proceedings be halted to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing criminal case.

