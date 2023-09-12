According to CoinDesk: Defense attorneys have accused the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) of overreaching in its efforts to block FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's proposed expert third-party witnesses from testifying during his trial. Prosecutors filed a motion last month to disqualify all seven proposed witnesses, arguing they may not have relevant experience or that their testimonies wouldn't be applicable to the trial. In response, the defense filed a statement on Monday, asserting that the DOJ's arguments are invalid and that their actions could impede Bankman-Fried's fundamental right to present a defense.

The defense team has proposed several witnesses to provide context and expert knowledge on various aspects of the case, such as political contributions, FTX's terms of service, and the company's software. The DOJ, on the other hand, has fought back against the defense's motion to block University of Notre Dame Professor Peter Easton, claiming that the defense has mischaracterized Easton's intended testimony.

