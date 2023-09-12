According to Cointelegraph: Canaan vice president Davis Hui projects that Bitcoin's price might surpass $100,000 following the 2024 halving event. Several mining and manufacturing executives have similarly predicted BTC prices near the $100,000 mark due to the upcoming reward halving and market factors. Hui believes the supply of Bitcoin will diminish significantly, with the mining reward halving to 6.25 BTC per block. Simultaneously, traditional finance institutions are taking more interest in cryptocurrency, further driving demand.

In an industry panel discussion, Hui suggested that Bitcoin exchange-traded fund applications lodged with the U.S. SEC could play a significant role in increasing demand while the supply dwindles. He also noted the challenges faced by miners due to all-time-high hash rates and network difficulties, necessitating more efficient and powerful machines for better profitability. However, Hui acknowledged that crypto firms, including Canaan, had experienced financial losses in the first quarter of 2023 amid a prolonged bear market.



