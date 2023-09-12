According to CoinDesk: The correlation between Bitcoin and its implied volatility has turned negative again, reflecting investor concerns about potential downward moves. Worries about FTX liquidations and potential monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve have raised concerns crypto prices may fall further.

Bitcoin's price and the 30-day implied volatility have returned to a negative correlation, signaling apprehension about possible FTX liquidations. Implied volatility has risen, indicating a preference for put options as a protection against price slides.

The market has been preparing for a potential ETF approval and has been wary of asymmetric topside moves. However, the situation has shifted due to FTX liquidation news. Fear of the price bottom dropping out and increasing implied volatility indicate concerns about the impact of FTX-induced risk aversion.

Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader at Blofin, also cited additional monetary tightening in global markets as another reason behind the volatility trend change. Higher CPI data could push the Federal Reserve to tighten measures to curb reflation and reallocate liquidity, negatively impacting crypto assets.

