Binance has announced it will support the network upgrade for Terra Classic (LUNC). The LUNC network upgrade is slated to occur at the Terra Classic block height of 14,514,000 or around 2023-09-12 14:15 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of tokens through the Terra Classic network will be suspended from approximately 2023-09-12 13:15 (UTC) onwards. However, the trading of tokens available on the LUNC network will not be affected during the network upgrade.