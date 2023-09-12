Binance has announced a planned upgrade to its Cross Margin and Isolated Margin systems to improve their overall performance and stability. The Isolated Margin system upgrade is scheduled to occur from 2023-09-19 06:00 to 2023-09-19 07:00 (UTC), while the Cross Margin system upgrade is slated from 2023-09-20 06:00 to 2023-09-20 07:00 (UTC). Each system upgrade is expected to take approximately one hour.

All margin services will remain operational during the system upgrades. To ensure a seamless experience, users are recommended to use the platform either before or after the upgrades. Furthermore, users should reassess their collateral balances and margin levels prior to the system upgrades to avoid potential liquidation risks.