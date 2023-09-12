In their latest report, Binance Research has analyzed key Web3 developments, the market performance of cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and NFTs for August 2023. The total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies fell by 8.8%, the steepest monthly decline so far this year.

In August, optimism for spot Bitcoin ETFs emerged as Grayscale won its lawsuit against the SEC regarding the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF. However, amidst macroeconomic uncertainties, all top 10 coins by market capitalization experienced price declines. DeFi markets saw a 5.5% decrease in total value locked, and NFT markets posted significant downturns, with Nansen's NFT-500 and Blue-Chip-10 indexes showing 55% and 49% decreases in trading volume, respectively.

The report highlights notable events and token unlocks for September 2023, and the full version, as well as other in-depth research, can be found on the Binance Research website.



