The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -1.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,901 and $25,990 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,813, up by 0.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SPELL, OAX, and GAL, up by 29%, 21%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1581.31 (-0.65%)

  • BNB: $209.8 (+0.48%)

  • XRP: $0.4725 (-1.48%)

  • ADA: $0.2465 (+1.19%)

  • DOGE: $0.06106 (+0.39%)

  • SOL: $18.07 (+1.46%)

  • TRX: $0.07848 (+0.31%)

  • DOT: $4.016 (-0.17%)

  • MATIC: $0.503 (-1.41%)

  • LTC: $60.01 (-0.86%)

Top gainers on Binance: