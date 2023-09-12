The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -1.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,901 and $25,990 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,813, up by 0.56%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SPELL, OAX, and GAL, up by 29%, 21%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Aims to Dismiss FTC Case Amid Fraud Allegations
DeFi Education Fund Challenges Lawsuits Over 'Patent Troll' Allegations
Crypto Assets Face 4th Consecutive Week of Outflows as XRP Defies Trend
Glassnode: 83.7% of Short-term BTC Holders in Unrealized Losses; Crypto Transaction Volumes at Historic Lows
Justin Sun Mulls Acquiring FTX Tokens and Assets to Mitigate Sell-Off Impact
Luno Restricts Some UK Clients From Investing in Crypto Ahead of New Regulations
GBTC Approaches 1:1 Against BTC Price with Discount Narrowest Since 2021 Despite Bitcoin at Lows
FTX's Bankruptcy Estate Holds $1.16B in SOL and $560M in BTC, Court Filing Shows
Market movers:
ETH: $1581.31 (-0.65%)
BNB: $209.8 (+0.48%)
XRP: $0.4725 (-1.48%)
ADA: $0.2465 (+1.19%)
DOGE: $0.06106 (+0.39%)
SOL: $18.07 (+1.46%)
TRX: $0.07848 (+0.31%)
DOT: $4.016 (-0.17%)
MATIC: $0.503 (-1.41%)
LTC: $60.01 (-0.86%)
Top gainers on Binance:
SPELL/BUSD (+29%)
OAX/BUSD (+21%)
GAL/BUSD (+13%)