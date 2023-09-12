The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -1.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,901 and $25,990 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,813, up by 0.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SPELL, OAX, and GAL, up by 29%, 21%, and 13%, respectively.

