Binance has announced in a blog post its initiative to assist victims of the recent floods in Libya by airdropping up to $500,000 in BNB to impacted users. The organization will use Proof of Address (POA) to identify eligible Binance users across Libya. Users with POA verified before September 11, 2023, will receive $100 in BNB into their accounts directly. Additionally, Binance Charity is committing to donate $25 in BNB to users who complete POA between September 11 and September 30, 2023.

Binance Charity has also launched a public donation address for anyone to donate. Donations will be accepted in BNB, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, or BUSD. The measure underlines the growing relevance of cryptocurrency in providing immediate, transparent aid in the wake of natural disasters.