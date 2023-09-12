According to Cointelegraph: Banana Gun, a Telegram bot trading platform, saw the value of its native token BANANA plummet by more than 99% within three hours of its launch after a bug was found in the token's contract. Despite undergoing two audits, the contract flaw went unnoticed until OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, identified the issue in just seconds. However, the Banana Gun team and the auditors missed the bug, which led to frustration and accusations of a “rug pull” among users. The company has since outlined a path forward, including draining the liquidity pool to be used for a new contract and soon relaunching the token with an airdrop for impacted investors.

Although ChatGPT's ability to quickly spot the flaw has been praised, CertiK's Chief Security Officer Kang Li warns against relying on AI-powered assistants like ChatGPT for writing and auditing code. Li contends that these tools may create more bugs than they identify, potentially causing significant issues for amateur coders developing their own projects.

Banana Gun's Telegram bot-enabled trading platform has been growing in popularity since the success of Unibot. Dune Analytics data shows that DEX trading bots recorded a record daily trading volume of $16.7 million on August 29.