The on-chain analyst ZachXBT has announced that the legal refund claim contract has been launched for donors who donated on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and zkSync platforms for him, will be available for the next 365 days. The amount returned will be adjusted for legal expenses incurred on a pro rata basis. All zkSync donors must claim through Arbitrum due to compatibility issues, while users who sent donations from an exchange are asked to provide evidence of their transactions. Any unclaimed funds after the 365-day period will be assumed as donations for future work. Donations on other chains have already been returned in the form of USDC or USDT.