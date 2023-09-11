The New York Fed has reported that the US one-year inflation forecast in August rose to 3.6% from 3.5%, according to CLS reports. Three-year inflation expectations, however, fell to 2.8% in August from 2.9% previously. The report also indicated that consumers' views on their financial situation have deteriorated, with expectations for current and future credit conditions weakening. Respondents expressed concern over potential inflation rebounds in the coming year. The data highlights continuing inflationary pressures in the US, which could impact the economy and financial markets moving forward.

