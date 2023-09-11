According to Odaily: Lawyer John E Deaton emphasized in an article on the X platform that the US leads the number of litigants in the Ripple vs. SEC case, with over 53% of 75,000 XRP holders being from the United States. Since the lawsuit addresses Ripple Labs' activities within the nation, it's unsurprising that the majority of plaintiffs are based there.

The UK ranks second, suggesting a significant number of XRP holders in the region. As a result, the legal outcome of the case may influence the regulatory framework and investment environment in the UK. Notably, Australia has taken the third position, just ahead of Canada, making it the third most-represented country among XRP holders involved in the lawsuit. The case's conclusion may impact regulatory decisions in these countries as well.

