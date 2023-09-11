According to Reuters: A top US regulator, Christy Goldsmith Romero, a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has proposed the creation of a federal registry for past financial fraud convictions and civil fines. During a conference, Goldsmith Romero emphasized the need for a searchable, centralized database of financial misconduct, which would make it easier for the public to protect themselves against fraudulent individuals and businesses. Currently, there is no national database that works across federal agencies or state regulators.

Goldsmith Romero believes that a centralized registry would not only assist the government in identifying repeat offenders but also deter potential fraudsters. Several years ago, she suggested the idea of such a registry while serving as the watchdog of a key 2009 financial crisis bailout program. Recently, she noted the significance of this idea in the context of the crypto space, where fraud is widespread and information is disjointed. While a centralized financial crimes database for the Troubled Asset Relief Program was launched during Goldsmith Romero's previous role, she acknowledges the challenge of finding a single agency to host the database and securing initial funding for the project.



