According to Odaily: As reported by Spot On Chain monitoring data shows that two whale addresses have transferred a total of 7.44 million ARB tokens (approximately $6.31 million) to Binance in the past 24 hours. A whale address beginning with 0xe97 transferred 3.8 million ARB to Binance at an average price of $0.86, while Vladilena2.eth transferred 3.64 million ARB to Binance an hour ago at an average price of $0.84.

Following these significant transfers, OKX market data indicates that the price of ARB has dropped to $0.81 USDT, reflecting a 24-hour decrease of 6.35%.

