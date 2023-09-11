According to Cointelegraph: Authorities in Thailand have arrested five foreign nationals connected to a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform that conned more than 3,200 locals out of over $27 million. Four of the suspects are from China, while one is from Laos. The Bangkok Post reported that the Cyber Crime Investigation (CCIB) Bureau arrested the individuals on charges of colluding to commit transnational crime, public fraud, and money laundering.

The investigation began after affected investors reported their losses in late 2022, and included assistance from the United States Homeland Security Investigations and other international law enforcement agencies. Thailand's anti-money laundering office confiscated 585 million baht worth of personal property from the accused. The country's Securities and Exchange Commission issued new requirements for virtual asset service providers in January 2023 to improve investor protection and safeguard user funds held by custody providers.

