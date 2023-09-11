According to Decrypt: The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is determined to recover $5.2 million worth of stolen Bitcoin and a sports car, both acquired by teenage hacker Ahmad Wagaafe Hared in 2016. As part of a SIM-swapping scheme, Hared, along with Matthew Gene Ditman and other co-conspirators, deceived cell phone provider customer support representatives to disclose details about the SIM cards of crypto executives in Northern California. Using this information, they were able to steal funds from their targets and bypass text-message-based authentication measures.

According to cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs, Hared, known by his darknet username "winblo," was highly active and well-regarded in an online marketplace where social media accounts were sold. The teenager used the stolen funds to purchase a BMW i8, which the prosecutors are also hoping to recover. Although the hacking scheme came to an end in 2019 after an investigation by the FBI that led to Harred and Ditman's arrest, the pair have yet to be sentenced.

