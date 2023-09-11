According to Odaily: Tako Protocol, an open social recommendation protocol, has announced a strategic investment in Jam, an artificial intelligence-driven client based on Farcaster. Tako plans to integrate its content distribution technology into Jam, allowing for better integration with the social ecosystem and enhancing Jam's performance.

Jam, the second-largest client on Farcaster after the official client Warpcast, will introduce the concept of "Friends Token" in Lens and Farcaster. Similar to friend.tech, this feature will enable users to buy, trade content creators, and "shares" of their posts directly within the social app. Users will also be able to trade "shares" of the content itself. The Jam Token will be airdropped to foster a thriving creator community, incentivizing creators from various communities, including Lens and Farcaster.

