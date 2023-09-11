According to Odaily: Park Min-woo, the director of the Capital Markets Department of the South Korean Financial Services Commission, has announced that operating virtual asset (cryptocurrency) deposits and management services will become increasingly difficult in South Korea. This statement comes in the wake of stricter regulations being implemented to protect users of virtual assets.

Under Article 7, Paragraph 2 of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, virtual asset service providers (VASPs) must separate their own virtual assets from those of their users. They must also maintain substantially the same amount of virtual assets entrusted by users. As a result, services that deposit virtual assets entrusted by users to third parties will be prohibited.

In response to this regulatory change, Haybit, a crypto asset management service company, suspended its crypto asset deposit services on August 28. This case highlights the increasing regulatory scrutiny of the crypto industry in South Korea.

