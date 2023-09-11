According to Certik Alert: The Stake exploiter has once again shifted funds, moving 520,000 MATIC to Avalanche before bridging to Bitcoin. This movement follows previous patterns of fund movement from the exploiter. In addition, 10.42 BTC was withdrawn and transferred to a wallet address starting with bc1qn and then redirected to another wallet starting with bc1q7.

These actions appear to continue the exploiter's efforts to move and potentially launder funds obtained through their attack on the StakeDAO network earlier this year. The exploit resulted in the loss of approximately $32 million in cryptocurrency. StakeDAO has been working to recover the lost funds and is reportedly offering a 20% reward for information leading to the return of the stolen assets.

The movement of funds from the exploiter suggests that efforts to uncover and recover the stolen funds will continue to be a challenge for StakeDAO and its supporters. It remains to be seen how the team will respond to the latest shifts in fund movement and what impact it may have on the ongoing investigation.